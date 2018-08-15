EWC Football: This is the beginning of a new day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - “This is the beginning of a new day.” Last season Edward Waters went 0-11 and loss by an average of 29 points per game. This year the Tigers will be led by Greg Ruffin, who was an assistant coach at Bethune-Cookman last season.

That simple theme is one that Ruffin plans to build this program on. In his mind they’re starting over from scratch and aren’t worried about what happened in the past.

“We’re a new football team,” said Ruffin during Wednesday’s media day. “We’re probably 85-percent new as team and staff. We went out and got some more kids. Taking over this program I inherited some kids that probably weren’t recruited by a lot of people, if at all. We want to get this program to a place where the kids that come here, they had a choice to go somewhere else.”

Ruffin would like to eventually get EWC up to a division II level football program. The first step in that process is by winning.

“I think a successful season for us this year would be to go 6-5,” said Ruffin. “I want to win the season. It’s easy to say they didn’t win any last year so winning four would be a big improvement ‘we’re not where we want to be but it’s way better than last year.’ I could go with that mentality but our team is going to feed off of me. My mentality is we’re going to come out here every week. Take things week by week, month by month and year by year. That’s how we’re going to build this program.”

The Tigers open their season at home August 25 against St. Andrews University. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and all home games will be played at University Christian.



