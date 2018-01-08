Florida Gov. Scott declares unbeaten UCF national champs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The University of Central Florida's football team may not be playing in the national title game, but they're national champions, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Rick Scott.

The Knights remained undefeated all season long, posting a 13-0 record and toppling the Auburn Tigers 34-27 in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Tigers beat both the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide -- the two teams playing each other Monday night for the national championship.

In light of that, the governor signed a proclamation Monday recognizing UCF for their perfect record and declaring them national champions.

READ: Gov. Scott's proclamation

“Florida is home to the country’s best college football, and this season, UCF proved to the world that they can beat any team," Scott said in part. "By having a perfect season and beating the only team that defeated both Alabama and Georgia this season, the UCF Knights are clearly champions."

