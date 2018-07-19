Gators Breakdown: 2018 SEC Media Days review

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dan Mullen, CeCe Jefferson, Martez Ivey, David Reese join media from all around the country at the 2018 SEC Media Days. David Waters was there to take in all the sights and sounds as the head coach and players share their thoughts on the upcoming season.
Topics include:
- QB winning percentage being a big stat for Mullen
- Importance of the four game redshirt rule
- Ivey speaks to the creativity of the new offense
- How CeCe Jefferson fits into the new defense
