Gators Breakdown: 2019 fall camp starts; FNL brings new commits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2019 edition of fall camp is underway for the Gators. Practices were held all weekend as the Gators get ready to start the season early vs Miami.

David Waters is joined by Will Sammon, from The Athletic, as the two discuss what they saw at the first couple of practices as well as the newest commits from Carlos Del Rio and Kamar Wilcoxson coming off Friday Night Lights.

