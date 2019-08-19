Gators Breakdown: 2019 Gator Panel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gators Breakdown and Stadium and Gale present the 2019 Gator Panel.
Hectic off-season headlines and outlook for the 2019 season are discussed.
Featuring:
- David Waters - Gators Breakdown
- Corry "Unkle Silk" Knowles - Stadium and Gale, Big 3 Roll Up
- Dan Thompson - Stadium and Gale, GatorCountry.com
- Nick De La Torre - GatorCountry.com
- Thomas Goldkamp - Swamp247
- Will Sammon - The Athletic
