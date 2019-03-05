Gators Breakdown: 2019 Spring Preview - Offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Spring practice gets started on March 12th and even though there are less question surrounding the Gators compared to this time last year, there are still plenty that need to be answered.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Will Miles to preview the offense heading into spring practice and attempt to answer the questions.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.