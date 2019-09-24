Gators Breakdown: A different looking 4-0 start

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Gators are a banged-up team right now, but that's not stopping them from progressing and winning games. The Gators have found a way to start 4-0, like many predicted, but it does look a bit different than expected.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to discuss the different looking start. The pair dive into the change at quarterback, lack of a run game, and injuries mounting up on defense that have headlined the first month of the season.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | A pple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.