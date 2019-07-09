Gators Breakdown: Areas the Gators can improve for 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

As successful as the 2018 season was for Dan Mullen and the Gators, there are a few areas the Gators must improve for a better 2019.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Will Miles and, Twitter fan, Stephan Floyd (@RedtopDreadtop) to break down those areas, Brian Edwards transferring, Richie Leonard committing, and the 2019 class taking another hit.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | A pple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.