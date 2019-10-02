Gators Breakdown: Auburn Game Preview 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two old-time SEC rivals get together for the first time since 2011. Florida and Auburn have a lot riding on this top-10 showdown that is sure to live up to the hype.

David Waters is joined by Phillip Jordan (Last Word on College Football, Talkin' SEC Podcast) to preview the Auburn Tigers. The pair break down the progression of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, the Tigers' stout defensive line, and how the Gators can attack on both sides of the ball.

