Gators Breakdown: Big names coming, returning, and leaving Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - From the Peach Bowl win over Michigan to this past weekend, the Florida Gators have had a bit of positive mojo. Some players have decided to leave Florida for the NFL, but that news has been offset by highly ranked recruits committing to the Gators as well as players deciding to stay for another season.

David Waters takes a look back at the busy week that was for the Gators.

