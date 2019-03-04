Gators Breakdown: Carson Beck commits to Georgia over Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Once thought to be a heavy Gator lean, QB Carson Beck, commits to Georgia over Florida.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Beck's QB trainer, Denny Thompson, to help shed some light on the situation. Also, Denny shares his thoughts on why Anthony Richardson is the ideal QB for Mullen and why Feleipe Franks may not be the Gators starting QB this fall.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.