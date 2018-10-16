Gators Breakdown: Coaching is key in quick turnaround

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After beating Vanderbilt, the Gators sit at a surprising 6-1. There have been some big wins along the way and now a chance to catch their breath during the bye week.
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Will Miles joins David Waters to look at the importance of Mullen's coaching and what's to come for the Gators.
Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.