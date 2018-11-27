Gators Breakdown: Dan Mullen leads a fun, successful first season at Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The unexpected rise of the Gators has come to an end. The 2018 season was a fun, exciting, and successful campaign capped off by a blow-out victory over Florida State.



Will Miles joins David Waters, to review the win over FSU and the season. Also, they take a look at which players could leave early for the NFL Draft.

