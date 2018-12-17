Gators Breakdown: Early Signing Period Preview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Early Signing Period a couple of days away, the Gators are now in wait and see mode to see if prospects will make their way to Gainesville. Florida has 18 commitments ,and 17 will make their decision this week, while they have also made their final push for their top uncommitted targets.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters takes a look back at the final visit weekend before Early Signing Period and the storylines to watch for starting Wednesday.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.