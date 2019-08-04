Gators Breakdown: Expect another jump on offense; Tre'Vez Johnson conversation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Pick Six Previews is rated as the “most accurate” preview in the nation for college football. Founder of Pix Six Previews, Brett Ciancia, joins David Waters as he shares his prognostication for the 2019 Gators one that includes some high praise for the Gators’ offense.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Also, David is joined by Florida commit Tre’Vez Johnson as the two discuss what went behind his decision to commit to Florida and his future visit plans.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | A pple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.