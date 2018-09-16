Gators Breakdown: Florida bounces back defeating Colorado State 48-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A week after a disappointing loss, the Gators bounce back with a win over Colorado State, 48-10. All phases of the game were involved as special teams really made an impact in the blow-out victory.

David Waters takes a look back at what went right for the Gators and why not to be too discouraged with the lack of offense.

