JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After going 9-3, Florida has earned a New Year's Six bowl bid. The Gators draw Michigan in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Dec. 29 at noon ET.

David Waters shares his initial reaction and thoughts on this big bowl matchup.

