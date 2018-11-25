Gators Breakdown: Florida ends the streak over FSU 41-14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Gators' five game losing streak to Florida State is finally over and in dominating fashion. Florida marched into Doak Campbell Stadium and walked away with a resounding 41-14 victory over the Seminoles.



LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters shares his reaction, as well as fans' thoughts, on the big win.

