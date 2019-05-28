Gators Breakdown: Florida gets love from preview magazines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's that time of year where college football preview magazines are on store shelves. Both Athlon Sports and Lindy's Sports forecast a successful 2019 campaign for the Gators.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles to review what the publications have to say about the 2019 Gators. Also, what do opposing coaches think about Dan Mullen and the team?

