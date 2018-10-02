Gators Breakdown: Florida headed in right direction under Mullen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After the big win over his old team, it's obvious the Gators are headed in the right direction under first-year coach Dan Mullen. Positive signs of progress are being made week to week as LSU comes to town.

David Waters and Will Miles discuss the good they're seeing coming off the Mississippi State win and what it means moving forward.

