Gators Breakdown: Florida hires Torrian Gray

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Gators hire Torrian Gray as cornerbacks coach after the departure of Charlton Warren to Georgia. Gray was last on the Florida staff in 2016 prior to spending the last two seasons with the NFL's Washington Redskins.

David Waters discusses the return of Gray on this episode and why Florida upgraded at the position.

