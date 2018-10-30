Gators Breakdown: Florida needs focus and better execution moving forward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Gators aren't feeling sorry for themselves after the loss to Georgia. After losing to Kentucky earlier this season, Florida went on to win five straight and are looking for a similar run to end the season starting with Missouri.



LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Thomas Goldkamp, of Swamp 247, and Neil Blackmon, of Saturday Down South, joins David Waters to look at areas the Gators need to improve on this episode of Gators Breakdown.

Brought to you by:

MyBookie - Sign up at bit.ly/GatorsBookie and use promo code "GATORS" and they will match your deposit DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR.



Eagle Energy - A quick, simple and energy boost on the go. Use promo code "GATORS20" for 20 percent off your order. Try the plant-based caffeine inhaler at https://eagle.energy/



Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.