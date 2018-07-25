Gators Breakdown: Florida picked third in SEC East

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - SEC Media Days concluded last week with the release of the predicted order of finish. To no surprise, Alabama and Georgia were picked to win their respective divisions as the Gators were picked to finish third in the East behind South Carolina. Here is how Gators Breakdown host, David Waters, predicted the SEC...

EAST

Georgia Florida South Carolina Missouri Tennessee Vanderbilt Kentucky

WEST

Alabama Auburn Mississippi State LSU Texas A&M Ole Miss Arkansas

On this episode of Gators Breakdown, Dave and Will discuss the predictions and take a quick glance at the rest of the SEC.

