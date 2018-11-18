Gators Breakdown: Florida Routs Idaho 63-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The last game in The Swamp for 2018 has plenty of fireworks as the Gators rout Idaho 63-10. In an expected blow-out, freshman quarterback, Emory Jones sees his first extended playing time of his career along with many other underclassmen.



David Waters takes a look back at Jones’ performance as the Gators now turn to next week’s matchup vs Florida State.

