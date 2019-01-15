Gators Breakdown: Florida setting up for Signing Day - Leonard Manuel Commits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With just a few weeks left of the 2019 recruiting cycle, the Gators hosted some big targets this past weekend. Even though 2019 prospects were the focus, Florida was able to snag a commit from 4 star wide receiver Leonard Manuel on Monday.

David Waters looks back at the weekend that was as well takes a look at the potential impact of Manuel and recent grad transfer Jonathan Greenard. Also, David takes a look at key stats that show the improvement of the Gators from 2017 to 2018.

