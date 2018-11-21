Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Florida State Game Preview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida and Florida State may not be playing for conference or national championships, but the 2018 edition of the rivalry still has plenty at stake.



Former FSU fullback, James Coleman, joins David Waters to preview the in-state battle. Also, what went wrong for FSU this season, as well as what a win or loss means for FSU. Lastly, Mark Moses of Sports Radio 1560 (Melbourne, FL) and Spectrum Sports 360 (Orlando) gives his thoughts on the importance of the game from both sides.

