Gators Breakdown: Florida's 2019 College Football Playoff chances

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - ESPN has released their "Playoff Predictor" and Florida is one of the favorites for the College Football Playoff.
David Waters is joined by Will Miles to take a look at why Florida is a CFP favorite and Will's latest article comparing the recent success of Dan Mullen and Kirby Smart.
