Gators Breakdown: Former Georgia Bulldog, Brenton Cox, transferring to Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 2018 5-star Georgia signee, Brenton Cox, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week and has enrolled at the University of Florida.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters discusses what the addition means to the roster and the Florida-Georgia rivalry.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | A pple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.