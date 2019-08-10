Gators Breakdown: Former Georgia Bulldog, Brenton Cox, transferring to Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 2018 5-star Georgia signee, Brenton Cox, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week and has enrolled at the University of Florida.
David Waters discusses what the addition means to the roster and the Florida-Georgia rivalry.
