Gators Breakdown: Franks leads QB race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a couple of weeks of fall camp, it looks like Feleipe Franks still leads the QB race. While neither Franks, Kyle Trask, or Emory Jones have looked particularly good in the battle, it's Franks leading the offense.

On this episode of Gators Breakdown, Dave and Will dive into why Franks is leading and why the offensive line isn't doing the QBs any favors early on in camp. Also, more news and notes from fall camp.

