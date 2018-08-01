Gators Breakdown: Friday Night Lights recap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Recruits made their way to Gainesville last week for the annual Friday Night Lights camp. This was the first Friday Night Lights under Dan Mullen as he looked to impress recruits one more time before fall camp.

On this episode of Gators Breakdown, Blake Alderman from Swamp 247, joins in to review Friday Night Lights and the world of recruiting for Florida.

