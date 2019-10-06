Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 24 Auburn 13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Timely offense and suffocating defense leads to one of Florida's biggest win in years as the Gators defeat Auburn 24-13.

David Waters is joined by Will Sammon (The Athletic) as the two break down the resilient performance from Florida and just how big this win is for the Gators.

