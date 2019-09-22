Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 34 Tennessee 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When Florida and Tennessee lined up, it certainly didn't look like Kyle Trask was making his first start since high school. The Gators put one of their best performances of the year together with Trask behind center, and a swarming defense, that led to a win 34-3 blowout win vs Tennessee.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Will Sammon, from The Athletic, to review the big win over the Vols.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | A pple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.