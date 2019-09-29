Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 38 Towson 0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kyle Trask sets a record with 18 straight completions, and the defense pitches a shut-out, as the Gators defeat Towson 38-0 ahead of a brutal stretch.
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
David Waters is joined by Will Sammon, from The Athletic, to review the win over Towson.
Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.