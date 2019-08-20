Gators Breakdown

Gators Breakdown: Game week is here | Season picks

By Dave Waters, Podcast Host

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The wait is over and game week for Florida vs Miami is finally here to kick-off the 2019 season.

On this episode of Gators Breakdown, David Waters is joined by Will Miles dive into the match-up vs the Hurricanes. Also, the guys make some preseason picks including:

  • Over/Under
  • Game changer
  • Best tandem
  • Breakout star
  • No respect
  • Best kept secret
  • All-intangible
  • Biggest shoes to fill
  • Bold prediction

