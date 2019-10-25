Gators Breakdown

Gators Breakdown: Gator Panel | 2019 season so far

By Dave Waters, Podcast Host

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "Gators Breakdown" and "Stadium and Gale" present the 2019 Gator Panel.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Various Gators media members sound off on the Gators' 7-1 start to the 2019 season, an outlook for the rest of the season, and more.

Featuring:

  • David Waters - Gators Breakdown
  • Corry "Unkle Silk" Knowles - Stadium and Gale, Big 3 Roll Up
  • Dan Thompson - Stadium and Gale, GatorCountry.com
  • Nick De La Torre - GatorCountry.com
  • Zach Abolverdi - Locked on Gators

 

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.