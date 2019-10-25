Gators Breakdown: Gator Panel | 2019 season so far

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "Gators Breakdown" and "Stadium and Gale" present the 2019 Gator Panel.
Various Gators media members sound off on the Gators' 7-1 start to the 2019 season, an outlook for the rest of the season, and more.
Featuring:
- David Waters - Gators Breakdown
- Corry "Unkle Silk" Knowles - Stadium and Gale, Big 3 Roll Up
- Dan Thompson - Stadium and Gale, GatorCountry.com
- Nick De La Torre - GatorCountry.com
- Zach Abolverdi - Locked on Gators
