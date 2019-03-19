Gators Breakdown: Gators are growing more than learning this spring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a successful 2018 season, Florida players and coaches have a better understanding of each other. With many key pieces returning for 2019, there is more development, instead of learning this spring for the Gators.

David Waters is joined by Thomas Goldkamp of Swamp 247 as Goldkamp shares what he has seen from the first week of spring practice and the growth taking place.

