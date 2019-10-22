Gators Breakdown: Gators are where they want to be

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - “You’re heading into November in control of your own destiny and what’s going to happen. That’s where we want to be and where we’re expected to be at Florida. We have a bye week and a chance to hopefully get some guys healthy,” is what Dan Mullen had to say about Florida’s position after defeating South Carolina and improving to a 7-1 record.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to discuss where the Gators are at heading into the bye week, areas the Gators are excelling and where they need to improve.

