Gators Breakdown: Gators wrap-up National Signing Day 2019 with a bang

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida came into National Signing Day with a chance to close the 2019 recruiting class with a big finish. After landing commitments from Khris Bogle and Kaiir Elam, in addition to signing current commits Arjei Henderson and Diwun Black, the Gators find themselves ranked in the top 10 of recruiting for the first time since 2014.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles as they look at the finish to what was an already good class for the Gators. Also, the guys take a look at the class overall, where it improved and where it could be better.

