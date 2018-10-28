Gators Breakdown: Georgia defeats Florida 36-17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the highly anticipated, top-10 matchup, the Bulldogs were just too much for the Gators. Florida hung tough through adversity, but Jake Fromm's three touchdown passes were the difference as the Bulldogs defeat the Gators 36-17



LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Will Miles joins David Waters to share their reactions to Georgia's win over Florida on this episode of Gators Breakdown.

