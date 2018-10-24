Gators Breakdown: Georgia preview with Rece Davis, Ben Troupe, and Mike Griffith

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's a big game anytime ESPN's College GameDay comes to town and this Saturday will be no different when the show comes to Jacksonville for the top-10 showdown between Florida and Georgia.



College GameDay's host, Rece Davis, joins David Waters to preview the rivalry game, as well as stories about the popular pre-game show. Former Gators tight-end, Ben Troupe, and Dawg Nation's, Mike Griffith, also jump in to preview the Gators and Bulldogs.

