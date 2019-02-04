Gators Breakdown: Junior Day wrap-up -- 2019 National Signing Day preview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida held their first Junior Day for the 2020 class this past Saturday and received a big time commitment from four-star DT Johnnie Brown.

David Waters is joined by Blake Alderman, from Swamp 247, to wrap-up Junior Day. Also, one last preview for National Signing Day 2019. Can the Gators rise up the recruiting rankings with a big finish?

