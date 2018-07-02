Gators Breakdown

Gators Breakdown: Key stats for Mullen

By Dave Waters, Podcast Host

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On this episode of Gators Breakdown, we take a look back at some of the key stats that show the type of coach the Gators are getting in Dan Mullen.

Topics include:

  • How much Mullen improved Mississippi State.
  • How competitive Mullen made the Bulldogs vs the SEC West's best.
  • Todd Grantham's defense. A before and after of when he arrives at a new school.
  • What makes a great QB under Dan Mullen?

