Gators Breakdown: Key stats for Mullen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On this episode of Gators Breakdown, we take a look back at some of the key stats that show the type of coach the Gators are getting in Dan Mullen.
Topics include:
- How much Mullen improved Mississippi State.
- How competitive Mullen made the Bulldogs vs the SEC West's best.
- Todd Grantham's defense. A before and after of when he arrives at a new school.
- What makes a great QB under Dan Mullen?
