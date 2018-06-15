Gators Breakdown: Malik Davis and Brett Heggie cleared. Adam Shuler transfers to UF.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Gators offense received some welcome news this week as RB Malik Davis and OL Brett Heggie have been cleared after suffering injuries last season. This is big news as Dan Mullen tries to turn around the Florida offense and getting two of the better players back certainly helps.

Gators Breakdown takes a look at the bounce back both players have ahead of them as well the incoming transfer Adam Shuler.

