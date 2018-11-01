Gators Breakdown: Missouri Game Preview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last week wasn't too kind for Florida or Missouri. The Gators are looking to bounce back after losing to rival Georgia, while Missouri is still wondering how they lost to Kentucky.



LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Gabe DeArmond, of Power Mizzou, joins David Waters to preview the Gators vs Tigers. Also, David shares his thoughts on how Florida walks out of The Swamp with a victory.

Brought to you by:

MyBookie - Sign up at bit.ly/GatorsBookie and use promo code "GATORS" and they will match your deposit DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR.



Eagle Energy - A quick, simple and energy boost on the go. Use promo code "GATORS20" for 20 percent off your order. Try the plant-based caffeine inhaler at https://eagle.energy/



Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.