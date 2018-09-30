Gators Breakdown: Mullen, Florida get emotional win against Mississippi State 13-6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In what was a very emotional return for Florida head coach, Dan Mullen, the Gators come out of Starkville with a 13-6 victory.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters shares his reaction to the big win and what it means for the 4-1 Gators.

Brought to you by MyBookie. Sign up at bit.ly/GatorsBookie and use promo code "GATORS" and they will match your deposit DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR.



Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.