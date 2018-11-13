Gators Breakdown: Mullen successful in the SEC first year at UF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What Dan Mullen does in the SEC will ultimately decide what kind of coach he'll be when his career ends at Florida. While there were some surprises, and big wins along the way, a 5-3 mark in the SEC can be considered successful in year one.



David Waters and Will Miles take a look at the achievements in conference games. Also, one last look back at the win over South Carolina.

