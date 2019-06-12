Gators Breakdown: Navigating through the SEC East

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All of Florida's three losses last season came at the hands of SEC East teams. If there is one area to improve upon in 2019, it's to get better play against division foes.

David Waters is joined by Saturday Down South's, Connor O'Gara, to discuss the Gators as SEC East contenders and their "intra-division inconsistency." Also, Connor shares his thoughts on Feleipe Franks, the Miami match-up, and more. Finally, David takes a look at the recruiting whirlwind of the last few days.

