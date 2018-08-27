Gators Breakdown: Opponent preview - FSU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On this episode of Gators Breakdown, Dave and Will preview the 2018 Florida State Seminoles. Willie Taggart will try to turnaround the Noles in his debut season with a lot of talent left behind by Jimbo Fisher. While talented, plenty of questions still remain for Florida State.

