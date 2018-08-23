Gators Breakdown: Opponent preview - South Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On this episode of Gators Breakdown, Dave and Will preview the 2018 South Carolina Gamecocks. Quarterback Jake Bentley and WR Deebo Samuel return to lead the offense. The defense must get more pressure if the Gamecocks are going to continue their upward trend.

