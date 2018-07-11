Gators Breakdown

Gators Breakdown: Our Florida Football favorites

By Dave Waters, Podcast Host

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With fans eagerly waiting for the season to start, Gators Breakdown takes a stroll down memory lane as David Waters and Will Miles share their favorites of Gators football.   

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Topics include:

  • Favorite Game
  • Favorite Season
  • Favorite Rivalry
  • Favorite Play
  • Favorite Player
  • Favorite Uniform Combo
  • Most Disappointing Loss

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.