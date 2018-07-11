Gators Breakdown: Our Florida Football favorites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With fans eagerly waiting for the season to start, Gators Breakdown takes a stroll down memory lane as David Waters and Will Miles share their favorites of Gators football.
Topics include:
- Favorite Game
- Favorite Season
- Favorite Rivalry
- Favorite Play
- Favorite Player
- Favorite Uniform Combo
- Most Disappointing Loss
